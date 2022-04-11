The truth comes out! Kourtney Kardashian’s reaction to ex Scott Disick’s leaked Instagram DM to Younes Bendjima was revealed in episode 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In the scene, Scott, 38, sent a text message to Kourtney, 42, with a screenshot of the DM he had sent to Younes, 28, and apologized for doing so. Nevertheless, the Poosh founder wasn’t quick to forgive him.

“This is despicable,” she wrote back to the Flip It Like Disick star.

The apology was in reference to the August 2021 exchange between him and the French model over a photo that surfaced online of Kourtney making out with her fiancé, Travis Barker, on a boat.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott’s message read.

While the house flipper wasn’t thrilled over the PDA-packed moment between Kourtney and Travis, 46, Younes didn’t share the same tone.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro,” Younes’ response to Scott read.

Before she found love with the Blink-182 drummer, Kourtney was in a relationship with Younes from 2016 to 2018. They seemingly reunited in December 2019 but quickly called it quits for good shortly afterward.

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and their romance and was featured on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s previous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. They also share kids Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick. And while they continue to prioritize their children, the former flames’ coparenting relationship turned icy after Kourtney and Travis grew serious.

One month after the dramatic DM incident, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kourtney and Scott were “secretly clashing.”

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the insider explained at the time. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

That December, a separate source informed Life & Style that they were “trying to keep things as civil as possible for the sake of the kids.”

It became difficult for Scott to move on from his ex, since they were together for nearly 10 years. Though he’s been seen out with multiple women in late 2021 through 2022, the house flipper is still trying to find someone he can “settle down” with, a third insider told Life & Style in December 2021.

Despite the colder relationship with Kourtney, Scott has remained close friends with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. However, Kourtney is seemingly not having it, as she shared her feelings on the first episode of The Kardashians.

“For so many years Scott’s always gotten away with bad behavior and still been invited, and I don’t think that’s gonna continue,” she said, before mentioning the photo that Scott disagreed with. “Me kissing the love of my life is not anything bad.”