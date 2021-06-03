Home sweet (second) home! Kourtney Kardashian has purchased a new vacation home in Palm Springs, where she and boyfriend Travis Barker appeared to enjoy some quality time over Memorial Day weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, bought the six-bedroom mansion for a whopping $10 million last week, according to Us Weekly.

On Tuesday, June 1, the Poosh founder gave fans a glimpse of the new property with several candid snapshots posted to her Instagram feed documenting the blended family’s holiday weekend together. In the photos, Kourt showed off the home’s stunning backyard and pool, as well as what appeared to be an adjacent golf course.

Two of her children, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign, seemingly enjoyed hanging out with the Blink-182 rocker, 45, in a few cute videos of the group rolling down the hills of the course and sliding down an inflatable water slide. Kourt’s oldest son, Mason, was not present in the shots. Kourt shares her three kids with ex Scott Disick.

Palm Springs is a special location for the couple. They first sparked romance rumors while enjoying quality time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home in January. The pair made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.

Since the neighbors-turned-lovers went public, they have been spotted packing on the PDA during romantic outings all over Los Angeles. The dynamic duo has also enjoyed several lavish trips, both one-on-one and with their children. Travis shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It appears that all signs point to an “imminent” engagement, an insider previously told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source raved about the couple, who were friends for years before dating. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the insider continued. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”