Kody Brown compared his three splits from Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown to a “total civil war” during the trailer of the highly anticipated new season of Sister Wives.

In a teaser for the upcoming season 19 of the TLC show shared by the network on Tuesday, August 13, the Brown family was dealing with the fallout following Kody’s split from Meri, 53, Janelle, 55, and Christine, 52.

“Civil war, total civil war,” Kody, 55, said of his recent divorces. The father of 18 was seemingly still trying to reconcile his relationship with Janelle, as he told her in another scene, “I keep thinking that me and you could make this work.”

Janelle slammed his suggestion in a confessional interview, telling cameras, “We’ve had so many conversations where I’ve said, ‘It’s done, we’re done, we’re not compatible.’”

The end of his marriage with his first wife wasn’t as cordial, as Kody seemingly admitted he “wished he never married [Meri].”

“It’s not divorce that sucks, it’s marrying the wrong person,” Kody told Meri in a heated conversation. In response, the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said, “What sucks is marrying the wrong person and not having the decency to tell her until 32 years later.”

During the trailer, Christine’s now-husband, David Woolley, is about to meet Kody for the first time at a family gathering. Meanwhile, Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth and only remaining wife, said she felt like “the idiot who got left behind.”

“I’m having a hard time, feeling like, losing respect for you,” Robyn, 45, told her husband, to which he answered, “I can’t get it straight with you right now.”

Sister Wives fans have watched Kody’s relationships with his wives fall apart, leaving him only legally married to Robyn, whom he wed in 2014 to adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Christine was the first of Kody’s exes to leave him in November 2021. More than a year later, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Janelle had also ended her spiritual marriage to the businessman in December 2022. Meri and Kody soon followed suit, confirming their divorce in a joint statement in January 2023.

Kody remains in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife and has openly confessed he could never love another woman as much as her. The Wyoming native has been called out in the past for favoring Robyn over his other partners, resulting in jealousy and tension between the former sister wives.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine admitted, referring to Robyn, during a September 2022 episode of the TLC series. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”

However, Robyn wasn’t sure about her ability to stay in a monogamous relationship with Kody. “I want to say yes, but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said of monogamy during a December 2023 episode, adding that it feels “disrespectful” to be happy with Kody. In order to feel comfortable in the new dynamic, Robyn said she would need to get the blessing of her former sister wives, Janelle, Meri and Christine.