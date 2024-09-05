Sister Wives star Kody Brown seemingly threw shade at ex-wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown while sharing his thoughts on marriage.

In a promotional clip for the upcoming season 19 of the TLC series, Kody, 55, Christine, 52, Janelle, 55, Meri, 53, and Robyn Brown were asked to share the first things that came to mind when presented with different words.

When the word “marriage” was mentioned, Kody said, “Now, the source of all joy.” Meanwhile, Janelle said “never again” and Meri said “happy.”

Earlier in the clip, the reality stars were told to share their reactions to the word “family.” Kody seemingly took jabs at his exes again by responding, “The source of all joy and all pain.”

Meanwhile, Janelle said family was her “core” and Robyn, 45, said that family was her “safe space.” Christine answered “comfort, love, security,” while Meri shared that she associates family with being “happy.”

Fans were first introduced to Kody when he was in polygamous marriages with Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn. However, his family has dwindled in numbers over the years. Christine announced their split in November 2021, while Janelle and Meri followed suit more than one year later.

Christine has since moved on with husband David Woolley, though Janelle and Meri are seemingly single.

While Kody and Robyn seem to be going strong amid their family’s shakeup, an insider exclusively told In Touch that there might be trouble in paradise. “Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change,” the source revealed in an article published on Tuesday, September 3. “They’ve put their Flagstaff home on the market and the whispers are that it’s because Robyn wants out.”

After noting that Kody and Robyn haven’t “been the same since Meri, Janelle and Christine left him,” the insider revealed that the couple argues “about small things that shouldn’t matter and they butt heads often.”

“They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned,” the source concluded. “All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Their fragile relationship status was revealed just days after In Touch exclusively revealed that they listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, home for $1,650,000 in August. The property – which is settled on a two-acre wooded lot – is “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” according to the listing posted on August 29. Additionally, the 4,476-square-feet home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

While Kody and Robyn clearly want to move, it’s not known where they plan on relocating to once they sell the home. The father of 18 previously purchased their Coyote Pass land for $820,000, and he intended to build five separate houses for each of his wives to live on. However, Christine, Janelle and Meri all ended their spiritual marriages with Kody before the homes were built.

In Touch confirmed there were no active building permits on Coyote Pass as of late August, and it was previously reported that the family still owes money on several parcels.