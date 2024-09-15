Kody Brown 'Regrets' Not Taking 'Advantage of Time' With Garrison

Sister Wives star Kody Brown opened up about the death of his and Janelle Brown’s son Robert Garrison Brown and what he would do differently if given the chance.

“The only regret is just, take advantage of the time,” Kody, 55, told People in an interview published on Sunday, September 15. “I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often.”

Garrison died by suicide at the age of 25 in March, and since his death, Kody said it was essentially a wakeup call to spend more time with his loved ones and prioritize those relationships.

“Your life is filled with those moments,” the father of 18 continued. “I went on a quick trip with my brothers recently — and I almost didn’t do it. I had something coming up that really was pressing, and I had a brother pass, and I remember having the feeling I needed to go see him beforehand. And so, I went on this trip with my brothers. I went and did it. There was other things that were pressing, and I just said to myself, ‘What if this is the last time?’”

Kody also said that his son’s death made him take a closer look at what was really important in life and now he had learned not to be “too petty” when he had disagreements with people. The TLC star admitted that the divorces from three of his four wives had caused some regret, as well.

“There’s even the regret of the divorce — Meri [Brown,] Janelle and Christine [Brown] — those divorces and being angry during those divorces,” Kody confessed. “Sure, I regret that stuff.”

Robert Garrison Brown/Instagram

But most of all, Kody wanted to not have any regrets at all when a loved one died and he wanted his family to be happy in whatever life they chose.

“There will always be the moment you said, ‘I wish I would’ve taken advantage,’ and there’s the regret. But see, that’s all over now and everybody’s healing. And so now we can move forward, and we can just take those steps that create less regret,” the reality TV star confessed. “People gravitate to where they’re comfortable, where they have joy and where they have enjoyment. So I just hope that everybody finds happiness. I hope all my children marry and have children. That’s what I hope. And I hope they find happiness in those places.”

Garrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5, and the autopsy obtained by In Touch in May revealed that alcohol poisoning was a contributing factor to his death.

Sister Wives season 18 showed the strained relationship between Kody and Garrison, as well as Kody’s other son Gabe. The men had butted heads since the COVID-19 pandemic, and Janelle, 55, had even mentioned her concerts about Garrison before his death.

“[Garrison] just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”