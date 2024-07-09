King Charles III was royally unamused by Countess Luann de Lesseps‘ personal invitation to watch her London cabaret show.

“The king has no clue who the Real Housewives are,” a palace source exclusively tells In Touch. “He barely knows Taylor Swift! Reality TV? Not a chance. His Majesty prefers documentaries and nature programs.”

But Luann, 59, was undeterred by the lack of a royal appearance.

“I invited King Charles, but he didn’t make it,” she admits. “However, Tilda Swinton did!”

