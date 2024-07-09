King Charles Snubs Luann de Lesseps’ Cabaret Show! He Has ‘No Clue Who the Real Housewives Are’
King Charles III was royally unamused by Countess Luann de Lesseps‘ personal invitation to watch her London cabaret show.
“The king has no clue who the Real Housewives are,” a palace source exclusively tells In Touch. “He barely knows Taylor Swift! Reality TV? Not a chance. His Majesty prefers documentaries and nature programs.”
But Luann, 59, was undeterred by the lack of a royal appearance.
“I invited King Charles, but he didn’t make it,” she admits. “However, Tilda Swinton did!”
