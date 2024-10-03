King Charles Looks ‘Relaxed’ While Dancing at Event, Expert Says

King Charles III had a little bit of fun during an event at St. James Palace, and a body language expert thought the monarch looked “completely relaxed.”

Charles, 75, alongside Queen Camilla, attended a reception on Wednesday, October 2, ahead of his visit to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this month. While there, he participated in a Samoan dance with some of the other attendees.

“He loves it! He wants to learn the dance,” Samoan dancer and former rugby player Freddie Tuilagi said in a video shared by CNN.

Body language expert Darren Stanton seemed to agree.

“Whilst taking part in the Samoan dance lesson, it was really interesting to see Charles make the hand gestures – he really wanted to get involved. He’s got a massive smile across his face, with laugh lines and crow’s feet,” Darren explained on behalf of Betfair Slots. “It was genuine emotion he was showing here, and the guests were loving the fact he was there. He’s not distancing himself, he wanted to embrace the essence of what the event is about. Overall, it’s a great piece of footage that shows the King at his best, being himself, relaxed, his shoulders down. There’s no sign of nerves, playing with cufflinks or hands in his pockets.”

Darren continued, “He’s willing to have a bit of a laugh at himself, be down to earth and be completely humble. [He and Camilla] both appear genuinely happy to be there.”

Darren also noticed that Charles was able to “fully embrace the essence of the event” and “make fun of himself.”

Jeff Gilbert / Getty Images

Most of the royals have consistently been reserved in most of their public appearances throughout the years, so the public was delighted to see the king loosen his tie a little bit. The video showed Charles with a smile on his face as he danced, cheered on by the crowd. Camilla, 77, stood by his side and grinned as she watched him test out his moves.

“This is a fantastic footage piece of Charles and Camilla. They come across extremely humble, and I don’t think we’ve seen Charles so willing to get involved. He’s really looking to immerse himself as much as possible,” Darren explained. “I​​n the past, he’s always been quite stoic and professional. He often keeps his distance, but this footage shows that he isn’t afraid to have a laugh and make fun of himself. When you look at him with Camilla, she’s got a massive smile on her face, which she generally always does. It’s clear that she’s happy to let Charles take center stage and have the limelight.”

Love Is Blind Season 7 Drops on Netflix Guessing Game Play now

Due to recent health problems, Charles took a few months off from public duties earlier this year and only resumed his public work in April. Buckingham Palace officials revealed that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer on February 5 after the king had been admitted to the hospital for a prostate procedure.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”