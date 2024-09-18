King Charles III is thrilled that Princess Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery, and he’s using her bravery as inspiration following his own journey with cancer.

“Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The Princess of Wales, 42, has been in good spirts since she announced September 9 that she had completed her course of preventative chemotherapy treatments. The royal revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer and was taking time out of the spotlight to focus on her health and undergo chemo.

It came as a shock given that her 75-year-old father-in-law had just revealed one month earlier that he was diagnosed with cancer.

According to the In Touch source, Kate and Charles, “talk for hours, and the king confides in Kate more than most, which is just heartwarming and beautiful for everyone to see.”

The two have been there for one another throughout their respective health scares, with Kate’s husband, Prince William, and Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, at their sides as well.

Kate and Charles “really are each other’s rocks,” the source says, “and Kate’s been joining forces with Camilla and His Majesty’s main chief of staff to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

People are certainly taking note of the princess’ acts of kindness towards the king.

“It speaks volumes as far as Kate’s compassion and sheer dedication to family that she’s still thinking of others above herself,” says the source. “For the king, this is proof she’s the most magnificent queen-in-waiting the monarchy could possibly wish for.”

Now that Kate is finished with chemo treatments, she has officially returned to work. On Tuesday, September 17, Kate met with her Centre for Early Childhood team members and the Kensington Palace staff at Windsor Castle to discuss her early years childhood project, according to the Royal Circular.

When Kate addressed her health earlier this month, she told the public, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.”

After noting that the last few months have been “tough” on her, William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, she reflected on the health scare.

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she said. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”