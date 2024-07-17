Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann was hit with a lawsuit over an alleged car accident, but sources close to the reality star claim she was not involved, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brielle, 27, was sued by a man named Phillip Gibson.

In the suit, Phillip claimed Brielle’s car cut in front of him to make a turn while driving in Georgia on July 5. “In order to avoid crashing into the defendant’s vehicle I had to run onto the roundabout center median, which caused significant damage to my left rear wheel and tire.”

Phillip’s lawsuit demanded $750 in damages.

Sources close to Brielle tell In Touch she hasn’t been in Georgia since July 3.

The lawsuit comes as Brielle’s mom, 46, faces various financial issues.

As In Touch previously reported, the court recently set a trial date in Kim’s messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The couple have been going back and forth in court since filing dueling divorce petitions in May 2023. They dismissed the cases after deciding to reconcile.

However, things didn’t work out and Kroy, 38, filed for divorce a second time in August 2023.

He demanded support from Kim. She fired back with her own support demands.

The couple have faced serious financial issues in the past year. They were hit with a massive lien by the IRS over a $1.1 million debt.

On top of that, the estranged couple have been hit with several lawsuits over unpaid loans and credit card debt.

At the moment, Kim and Kroy are desperately fighting Truist Bank from foreclosing on their seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 9,500 square foot mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia. The exes filed a lawsuit against the bank pleading for additional time to find a buyer.

Kim told the court the family would suffer, “immediate and irreparable injury in that to allow defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the Order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.”

“I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family,” she said.

Kim told the judge she “strongly” believes that “the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children.”

She added, “However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

The court has yet to make a decision on whether the foreclosure auction can proceed.

Kim has been busy working while the divorce remains ongoing. She recently filmed The Surreal Life where she was seen getting close with Chet Hanks.

Sources told TMZ the two did not hook up despite a trailer for the show seeming to suggest otherwise.