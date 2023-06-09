New business venture. Kim Zolciak is promoting weight loss pills after she showed off her toned bikini body amid her divorce from Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, has been showing off her physique on social media, while she has now seemingly credited her thin appearance with a weight loss pill called Lean Body System.

“Look and feel your best!” she captioned a photo of herself in a bikini via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 8.

She then told her fans to us her code “to get 10% OFF your 1st order” and added a link for the pills, which cost $175.

Lean Body System “accelerates fat reduction, improves muscle tone and promotes lean body composition,” according to the Mōdere website.

However, the website also noted that the alleged benefits have “not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration” and that drastic results are not common.

Kim shared the discount code amid her recent weight loss. She has been showing off her body via social media after she and Kroy, 37, called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

The former NFL player filed for divorce on May 5, while the mother of six submitted her own paperwork on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. While they filed their paperwork on separate days, both of their filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on May 8.

Kroy claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” in his filing, while he added that their four minor children – KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane – are presently in his care.

Following their 2011 nuptials, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters from previous relationships – Brielle and Ariana ​– in 2013. However, both girls are legal adults and don’t need to worry about custody arrangements.

The Don’t Be Tardy stars split after their money woes were first publicized in October 2022. In Touch confirmed that they failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they previously took out on their Alpharetta, Georgia, house. The mansion went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. In February, the former couple managed to keep the residence in a last-minute deal.

Their financial troubles continued in May when TMZ reported that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the TV personalities owe that state of Georgia $15,000 ​in unpaid taxes for 2018.

Amid their split, Kroy accused his estranged wife of gambling away their funds and asked that she undergo a psychological evaluation, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. ​

The Montana native claimed that Kim admitted to having a gambling problems, according to the documents. He also stated that the “compulsion has financially devastated the parties” and that Kim’s gambling habits have impacted how she parents their children.

In the paperwork, Kroy argued that it is in their family’s best interest for Kim to be psychologically evaluated for any underlying mental issues. Additionally, he asked that she undergo psychological testing performed by a licensed psychologist to make sure she is capable of parenting.