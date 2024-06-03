Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann Get ‘Closet Schedule’ From Judge

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and estranged husband Kroy Biermann were given a “closet schedule” by the courts after Kim called the police on Kroy.

Kim, 46, has access to the closet “Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.” and Kroy, 38, is not allowed to “enter the space,” according to documents obtained by Page Six. The court documents also state that neither Kim or Kroy are allowed to “sell, consign, dispose of, trade or otherwise encumber any item.” However, Kim was given permission to “access her personal effects” but she cannot “sell, trade, dispose of or remove them” from the couple’s Georgia mansion, which is currently up for sale.

In April, Kim accused Kroy of stealing her phone. Footage of the reality TV star was obtained by TMZ on May 29, and showed her speaking with responding officers from the Milton Police Department.

“He broke into my apartment downstairs, which has been happening frequently. I have a court order that [states] he’s not allowed down there,” Kim told the officer in the video footage. “He has my phone.”

She continued, “I need my phone. He’s going through all my personal stuff and I’m going through this horrible divorce.”

Kim added that Kroy “grabbed” the phone from her and “locked himself in” the room.

“Obviously, we’ve dealt with this before,” the Bravolebrity said, acknowledging other times the authorities had been called to her home due to similar complaints. “This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough.”

SMXRF/Star Max / Getty Images

When officers tried to speak with Kroy, he refused and denied taking the phone in question. However, the authorities weren’t able to do anything about the domestic disturbance after Kim couldn’t produce the court documents stating where Kroy was not allowed in the home.

The estranged couple have called the cops on one another several times since they filed for divorce in August 2023. In November 2023, In Touch obtained a police report revealing that police had been called to the house by one of Kroy and Kim’s children due to a “domestic verbal disturbance.” The bodycam footage showed Kroy accusing Kim of “f–king other men,” and Kim told the officers that Kroy had been “screaming” at her for “two hours like a crazy person.”

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” the former NFL star said. “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

Kim addressed the incident the following month in December.

“The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” the Don’t Be Tardy alum said in an interview with Celebuzz. “I vehemently deny any allegation that I have been unfaithful to Kroy at any point in our 12-year marriage. Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”