Former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann may actually be headed for divorce this time. In Touch can confirm the reality TV couple has a date set for their court trial to hash out the details of their messy split.

Kim, 46, and Kroy, 38, are set to face each other in Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court on November 5 and 6, according to court documents viewed by In Touch.

The couple’s divorce saga started in May 2023, but the paperwork was dismissed shortly afterward. Although the duo appeared to be trying to work things out, the former professional athlete filed new divorce documents only two months later. This time, he asked for sole legal and physical custody of his and Kim’s four minor children: KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, whom Kroy previously adopted.

In September 2023, Kim requested that the divorce be dismissed. She refuted her estranged husband’s claim that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” asserting that they were still living together and sleeping in the same house. Despite her filing, Kroy maintained his stance on the divorce, stating that he did not want to reconcile.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed her own paperwork in October 2023, requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four minor children. However, just days later, she had Kroy accompany her to Los Angeles for vaginal rejuvenation surgery, and he remained by her side as she recovered from the procedure.

The pair continued to confuse fans when they celebrated their wedding anniversary that November. Kim shared videos on her Instagram Story of a romantic dinner with Kroy. Although they didn’t reference the occasion, fans were quick to note the date of their night out as 12 years after they got married on November 11, 2011.

However, the relationship between the exes seemingly took a turn later that month, In Touch obtained a police report revealing that police had been called to the house by one of Kroy and Kim’s children due to a “domestic verbal disturbance.” The bodycam footage showed Kroy accusing Kim of “f–king other men,” and Kim told the officers that Kroy had been “screaming” at her for “two hours like a crazy person.”

Kim broke her silence on the infidelity claims weeks later, “vehemently denying any allegation” that she was unfaithful to Kroy at “any point” during their marriage.

“The comments made in the body cam footage from Kroy who is obviously enraged are untrue,” Kim told Celebuzz on December 14, 2023. “Any claim to the contrary is downright false, baseless and slanderous. I have tried not to speak on these hurtful allegations but I am at a breaking point with this and I will not stay silent while my character is being assassinated.”

The estranged couple only continue to have domestic disputes. Their most recent altercation occurred in April, when Kim called the police on her estranged husband, believing he had stolen her phone.

In bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, the mom of six, was seen talking to responding officers about a court order that stated Kroy was allowed at their marital home, though he must remain in his portion of the property. She then complained that she was sick of Kroy going through her things amid their divorce, alleging that he took her phone.

The officers also tried to speak with Kroy during their visit, but he refused and denied taking Kim’s phone.

Following the incident, the estranged couple was given a “closet schedule” by the courts to help navigate future issues.

Kim had access to the closet “Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.” and Kroy was not allowed to “enter the space,” according to documents obtained by Page Six. The court documents also state that neither Kim nor Kroy were allowed to “sell, consign, dispose of, trade or otherwise encumber any item.”

However, Kim was given permission to “access her personal effects” but she cannot “sell, trade, dispose of or remove them” from the couple’s Georgia mansion, which is currently up for sale.