Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, were hit with new financial problems amid their bitter divorce, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to official records obtained by In Touch, the Manor Community Association filed a lien against the exes’ seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 15,694 square foot mansion in Georgia.

The community association said Kim, 46, and Kroy, 39, owed $8,972 in unpaid assessments plus late fees. The five-figure bill is the latest debt that Kim and Kroy were accused of failing to pay up on.

Back in 2023, the duo were hit with a massive tax lien by the Internal Revenue Service. The lien accused Kim and Kroy of owing taxes for 2013, 2017 and 2018. The grand total of the lien was $1.1 million. The IRS has yet to file a release of the lien.

The exes were also accused of owing $15,000 the state of Georgia in unpaid state taxes.

Kim and Kroy filed a lawsuit against Truist Bank in October 2023 to stop a scheduled foreclosure auction.

At the time, Kim told the court, “We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”

“Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless,” she said.

The duo initially listed the pad for $6 million but have slashed the price multiple times in an effort to unload it. The current asking price is listed as $3.95 million.

Last month, Kroy asked the court to force Kim to agree to sell the home for $3.5 million.

He claimed their home is set to be foreclosed on next month. He said that Kim told him she would not accept an offer below $3.85 million. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Kroy told the court that Kim wanted to make sure there was enough money for her to buy a new home.

He claimed she continued to spend big despite the foreclosure issue. A judge has yet to rule.

On top of the home, Kim and Kroy were ordered to pay $230,000 in a separate lawsuit with Simmons Bank in 2023.

Last month, Kim told paparazzi that she had been paying all the bills on the home. She said she did not want to sell the home below the market value.

She also claimed Kroy has been attempting to get back with her but she has no interest. The couple split in 2023 but have yet to finalize their divorce.

As In Touch first reported, Kim is also dealing with her daughter Ariana Biermann being hit with six criminal charges over her 2022 DUI arrest.

The State of Georgia filed six misdemeanor counts against Ariana, 22, over her arrest on August 13, 2022.

The charges include driving under the influence of multiple substances, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of drug related object due to her “unlawfully” possessing a vape pen with THC cartridge, improper turn, failure to obey signs or control devices and underage possession of alcohol.

Following her arrest, Ariana’s lawyer, Justin Spizman, said, “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

In court documents, Ariana’s lawyer argued, “At the time of [Ariana’s] initial detention … sufficient facts did not exist to support even an articulable suspicion that [Ariana] was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or that any other criminal activity was underfoot.” He added, “[Ariana] further shows that this initial detention was an unlawful warrantless seizure, not supported by probable cause or articulable suspicion, violating [Ariana’s] rights under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.”

The case is ongoing.