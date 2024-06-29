Talk about surreal! In a new trailer for MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is seen getting cozy with Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks.

“Kim is a MILF,” Chet, 33, said in the trailer for the upcoming season.

The next shot showed Kim, 45, leaning in for a hug from Chet while he laid in bed, and the RHOA alum can be heard saying, “That’s going to look so bad.”

In another scene, Kim FaceTimed one of her daughters who excitedly asked, “Is that Tom Hanks’ son?”

The Tardy for the Party star also addressed her ongoing divorce from former NFL star Kroy Biermann in the trailer for season 8.

“Kroy does not want me here,” Kim told her castmates. “When I go home, I’m gonna get a divorce.”

Kim and Chet were just two of the celebrities who joined the upcoming season of MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. Singers Macy Gray and Ally Brooke, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, rapper O.T. Genasis, Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey and Josie Canseco, daughter of major league baseball legend José Canseco also star.

“Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths,” the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets synopsis reads. “Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed.”

Surreal Life first debuted in 2023 on The WB, where it aired for two seasons before making the jump to VH1. It ran for six seasons before ending in 2006. After a 15-year-hiatus, the series returned to VH1 in 2022. However, the show found a new home on MTV for season 8.

Kim and Kroy have been involved in a messy divorce since August 2023, and both have called the cops on one another multiple times. In October 2023, TMZ reported that multiple sources revealed that Kim and Chet “really hit things off, with others in the house thinking they might have caught feelings for each other during the two weeks of production.” However, it was unclear whether or not their relationship went anywhere after filming stopped.

On November 20, 2023, cops were called to the couple’s home for a domestic disturbance. Kroy claimed that Kim has been “f–king other men” and Kim told officers that he had been “screaming” at her for “two hours like a crazy person.”

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all bulls–t. Everything she does,” Kroy shouted, according to the police report obtained by In Touch. “There’s no money, there’s no house. We’re getting divorced one day and not the next.”

Most recently, Kim called the authorities and claimed that Kroy had stolen her phone, according to video footage obtained from TMZ on May 29.

“He broke into my apartment downstairs, which has been happening frequently. I have a court order that [states] he’s not allowed down there,” Kim explained to the officer. “He has my phone.”

She continued, “I need my phone. He’s going through all my personal stuff and I’m going through this horrible divorce.”

The Bravolebrity added that Kroy “grabbed” her phone from her and then “locked himself” in a room.

“Obviously, we’ve dealt with this before,” Kim said, referring to the multiple times authorities have been called to her and Kroy’s Georgia home. “This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It’s just, enough is enough.”