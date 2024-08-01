It pays to be Eminem‘s ex-wife. Kim Scott married and divorced the iconic rapper twice and has managed to maintain a healthy net worth.

What Is Kim Scott’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, the Michigan resident is worth $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Kim Scott Do for a Living?

Kim does freelance online work while living a private and reclusive life.

Kim Scott Made a Profit Off of Selling Her Home

Kim purchased a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Michigan for $530,000 in 2022, and sold the 2,847-square-foot house for $560,000 in May 2024, according to mortgage records obtained by The U.S. Sun. She has since downsized to a nearby five-bed, three-bath home that cost her $410,000, the outlet reported.

What Did Kim Scott Receive in Her Divorce From Eminem?

When the pair divorced in 2001, Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – kept their marital home which was worth $450,000 at the time, while Kim got $475,000 to purchase her own home, Rolling Stone reported.

The former couple share a daughter, Hailie Jade, who was born on December 25, 1995. The “Lose Yourself” artist wanted to make sure their child had a place to live when she was with each of her parents.

“Marshall’s obviously pleased with the agreement. He feels it’s only appropriate because he’s had this significant role in his daughter’s upbringing to date, and that’s going to be ongoing,” Eminem’s attorney Harvey Hauer told Rolling Stone.

After the initial settlement, arbitrators suggested Eminem pay Kim a sum of $2,740 per week, or $142,480 per year in child support. He felt the amount was too much, while Kim felt it was too low, as she was unemployed at the time.

MTV reported in October 2001 that the Oscar winner agreed to pay his estranged wife $1,000 per week in child support for Hailie.

What Is Kim Scott’s Relationship With Eminem?

The pair met and began dating while in high school.

“Marshall arrived home from school with a tall, sulky blonde girl,” Eminem’s mom, Debbie Nelson, described her future daughter-in-law in her 2008 memoir, My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem. “He introduced her as Kim Scott and said she needed a place to stay. I was happy to help out. … As often happens with troubled children, Kim told some pretty tall tales. I looked on Kim as a challenge, someone I hoped I could give a better life to.”

After more than a decade together, Eminem and Kim married on June 14, 1999.

She became the topic of several of his hit songs, including “Searchin,'” “’97 Bonnie & Clyde” and the infamous “Kim” from 2000’s The Marshall Mathers LP. In it, he rapped about murdering his then-wife.

After their 2001 divorce, the pair shocked fans when they reconciled in 2004 and remarried in January 2006. Three months later, Eminem filed for divorce. The terms of their second divorce settlement were not disclosed.

While the duo had their ups and downs over the years, Kim revealed in 2016 on the Mojo in the Morning radio show, “We’re really close friends, we’re just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”

How Many Kids Do Kim Scott and Eminem Have?

In addition to their biological daughter, Kim welcomed Stevie Laine Scott in 2002 with former boyfriend Eric Hartter. Eminem adopted the child when they were three years old in 2005. Eric died from a drug overdose in 2019. Stevie came out as non-binary in 2021.

The former couple are also the adoptive parents of Kim’s niece Alaina. She was born to Kim’s sister Dawn Scott on February 22, 1993, but lived with her aunt and uncle as her mom struggled with drug abuse. Dawn died from a suspected drug overdose in 2016.

“I have full custody of my niece,” Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004. “My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”