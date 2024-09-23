The ex-husband of Diddy’s late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter called on the FBI and CIA to launch an investigation into the people who worked with her before her death, In Touch has learned.

On September 3, singer Al B. Sure!, Kim’s ex, spoke out days after an alleged memoir by Kim leaked.

The 60-page book, being sold on Amazon, claims to feature information from Kim’s diaries. The unverified book was published by a man who claims Kim gave her friends a flash drive with the information included in the book before her death.

Kim died in 2018 at the age of 47. Her cause of death was listed as lobar pneumonia. In his post, Al B spoke about the alleged memoir.

Vince Bucci / Getty

He said, “I am writing this post to formally request an investigation into an entire group of individuals who worked at or around the residence of Ms. Kimberly Porter including the publicists who assisted drafting this. It has come to my attention that these persons were also instructed to steal her computer and mobile devices, which contained her ‘original book notes.’ Original notes are distinct from the fabricated bullshit and offensive pages circulated via Amazon which depict graphic sexual acts involving me that NEVER took place and were edited and added after Ms. Porter’s tragic murder.”

He continued, “I urge you to consider who authorized such a fictitious publication without categorizing it as ‘Calculated Fiction.’ The publicists and conspirators worked in concert, from separate camps launching this campaign which appears to be a very personal and a deliberate distraction from there involvement in covering horrific crimes, assisted in, & perplexed the public for many years.”

Al said Kim’s “missing devices” that are “allegedly already in evidence unquestionably contain the critical evidence that have been concealed.” He added, “I’m convinced that evidence corroborates closely with details outlined in the recently released public indictment document.”

Al B continued, “It is truly disheartening to think that those she considered close friends, and who were financially compensated by her perpetrator(s) may have conspired with the perpetrator to obscure the truth and tarnish her name, my name and her unfinished book notes with these ridiculous and unfounded narratives. The absence of Ms. Porter leaves a void, depriving her of the opportunity to address these inaccuracies personally and to share her own factual memoirs detailing the brutal terror and madness she endured. Check all who text messages of those who serve in a PR capacity as they have brilliantly and underhandedly crafted this FICTITIOUS STORY to service a personal vendetta.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Al B said Kim was “taken from us way too soon” and “before she could complete her true thoughts before this FAKE unauthorized EDIT released on AMAZON which the disappearance of her computer and vital evidence raises significantly more questions.”

He said, “It is evident that her potential to expose the realities of her personal abuses, being drugged, the #SexTrafficking and #HumanTrafficking she was privy to, akin to the brave actions of Mrs. Cassie Ventura, posed a threat to those profiting from such heinous activities.”

Al B added, “Kim and I talked right up to a few days prior to her demise, she was in good health and we are in such a great “friends space” reminiscing about old times & celebrating news of our son’s accomplishments. No affair. Just great friends … We must continue to advocate for justice and ensure that everyone of the individuals who conspired against her are held accountable and prosecuted to the highest extent of the law.”

Diddy and Kim started dating in 1994. They ended their romance in 2007. Kim and Al were together in the early ’90s.

As In Touch previously reported, Diddy was arrested last week on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty. A judge denied his plea to be released on bond.