Hollywood’s coolest foursome! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson “have a blast” on “double dates” with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, a source tells Life & Style.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, “get on like a house on fire,” adds the insider. “They’re already planning a fun vacation, too.”

Kim, 41, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, and Pete first sparked dating rumors after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality hosted Saturday Night Live on October 9.

During the episode, Kim appeared in many skits with the King of Staten Island actor, and the two even shared a kiss while playing Princess Jasmine and Aladin.

Following the Skims designer’s SNL debut, Kim and Pete were spotted together on three separate occasions. First, the pair went to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, with friends, including Kourtney, 42, and Travis. Days later, Kim and Pete dined out on Staten Island, his hometown, two nights in a row.

At the time, it was unclear whether their relationship was romantic. However, on November 17, Kim and Pete packed on the PDA while out and about in Palm Springs, California. The A-listers were photographed smiling and holding hands, per Daily Mail.

Although Kim and Pete had plans to keep their relationship “under wraps,” the couple couldn’t “keep it a secret any longer,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “So, they went public.”

The lovebirds “got fed up with the hiding and sneaking around,” the source explained. “They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other. The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

Prior to Pete and Kim getting together, the comedian dated a number of famous women, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor. Most notably, Pete was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before calling it quits in October 2018.