Starting young! Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West wore a pair of open-toe kitten heels in throwback photos her mom shared from Kourtney Kardashian’s Italy wedding weekend.

“Best date ever,” the Kardashians star, 41, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, May 29, which included shots of the mother-daughter duo enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. While Kim donned a stunning charcoal ensemble, North, 8, rocked a black T-shirt, matching jeans and mini heels. The kiddo also wore her hair in stylish braids that cascaded down past her hips.

The dynamic pair have a close relationship, as they also share a joint TikTok account. Just two days prior to Kim’s throwback post, they shared a funny video to the social media platform, featuring Kim taking a mirror selfie video of North dancing.

MEGA

Both ladies looked stunning as always throughout Kourtney’s Portfolio, Italy, wedding weekend. Aside from their pre-wedding dinner outfits, Kim and North were also photographed wearing their Sunday best for the ceremony. Kim rocked a black lace gown and gold cross choker necklace, whereas her daughter looked classy in a long black dress with matching chunky boots.

While the Hulu personality and her eldest child have a solid bond, North has occasionally talked back to her mother in the past. In April, the fiesty youngster hilariously slammed Kim’s healthy “Easter bunny” food ahead of the holiday.

MEGA

“They look disgusting,” North said in the background of one of Kim’s Instagram Story videos she posted on April 15, in which she picked out various vegetables for the weekend.

Kim wasn’t having it, though, as she lightly scolded her child by saying, “They do not look disgusting! You don’t think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?”

Perhaps one of the most memorable moments between the two, however, was when North participated in a TikTok live video without her mom’s permission.

“Let’s give a house tour,” North said in the since-deleted December 2021 TikTok video. Cousin Reign Disick accompanied North in the playful moment, as he was heard yelling, “TikTok live, live, live, chicken fry, live!” However, the 7-year-old realized they had a problem, as he added in a more serious tone, “No, no! Not allowed to be live!”

Toward the end of the video, North approached Kim as she lay in her big bed and said, “Mom, I’m live.”

“No, stop! You’re not allowed to,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded sternly. Before the clip ended, Kim was heard asking in the background, “Is she really live?”

The same month, the Skims founder admitted that North “intimidates” her sometimes during an appearance on journalist Bari Weiss’ podcast, “Honestly.”

“I was going to say politicians, but they don’t,” Kim said at the time when asked who “intimidates” her the most. “Maybe just my daughter North.”