Not interested! Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West hilariously rejected her mom’s healthy Easter produce selection picked from their garden.

“They look disgusting,” the 8-year-old, who Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, said in the background of her momma’s Instagram Story video that was shared on Friday, April 15.

“They do not look disgusting!” the Kardashians star, 41, responded before adding, “You don’t think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?”

In the full clip — which was captioned, “Thanks, North” — Kim proudly showed off a wide array of vegetables she chose.

“You guys, we got some veggies and fruits from our garden,” Kim said as she panned the camera over freshly picked carrots, kale, beets, leeks and other greens. “How cute!”

The mama-daughter duo typically enjoys fun moments together, including creating TikTok videos together on their joint account @kimandnorth. In March, North and cousin Penelope Disick appeared alongside the Skims founder in a since-deleted video, wearing makeup and lip syncing to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although the three ladies had a good time together, North’s father, 44, has been outspoken regarding her social media activity. Just one month prior, the “Stronger” rapper publicly slammed his ex-wife for allowing North to use TikTok.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW. WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” Ye captioned a blurry screenshot of one of North’s TikTok videos via Instagram on February 4. The post has since been deleted.

Kim then defended herself in an Instagram Story that day, calling the “Praise God” artist’s statements “constant attacks.”

Despite the Yeezy designer’s outward dissent with North’s social media usage, she and her mom didn’t let it stop them from sharing more on their account.

For North’s part, fans have witnessed her sassy behavior in the past. While it’s funny sometimes, Kim’s Instagram followers may recall that the stylish kiddo has done things without her mother’s permission, such as doing an Instagram Live video in December 2021.

“Let’s give a house tour,” North said as she giggled in the background of her since-deleted TikTok video. Cousin Reign Disick was with North in the moment, as he was heard yelling, “TikTok live, live, live, chicken fry, live!” However, the 7-year-old youngster realized they had a problem, as he added in a more panicked tone, “No, no! Not allowed to be live!”

Toward the end of the full video, North approached Kim with the phone camera as she lay in bed. “Mom, I’m live,” North playfully said.

“No, stop! You’re not allowed to,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star quickly responded. Before the clip ended, Kim was heard asking in the background, “Is she really live?”

That month, Kim admitted that her eldest child “intimidates” her in an appearance on journalist Bari Weiss’ podcast, “Honestly.”

“I was going to say politicians, but they don’t,” she replied to the question of “who intimidates” her the most. “Maybe just my daughter North.”