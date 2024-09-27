Beyoncé recently had some choice words for celebrity mothers, and some believe the Grammy Award-winning singer was calling out Kim Kardashian — which comes as no surprise, since sources exclusively tell In Touch the two are on extremely poor terms.

The SKIMS founder, 43, “was already hot under the collar over Beyoncé and her shabby treatment,” an insider reveals, but Queen Bey’s recent GQ interview sent Kim “over the edge.”

In the profile published earlier this month, the 43-year-old singer discussed how she keeps her personal life private, explaining, “One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn’t turned into a brand. It’s very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace.”

Given that the Kardashians star — who is mother to North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West — founded companies including SKKN and SKIMS and puts her personal life on television and social media, Beyoncé’s comments hit where it hurts.

“Even if Beyoncé didn’t use her name, her shady comments were clearly directed towards Kim, which has got Kim seriously pissed off, especially because it implies that she’s a bad mother,” says the source.

Making matters worse for Kim is that for so long, she was “desperate to impress Beyoncé and prove she was worthy of being her friend,” the insider reveals. “But she’s been rebuffed by her so many times, she’s given up and moved on and is now saying she has no need for her.”

Kim is “actually kind of annoyed with herself for being so in awe of Beyoncé for so long,” the source explains, especially because “pretty catty things” have been said.

Just because Beyoncé — who shares Blue, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z — is regarded as one of the most influential figures of the 21st century, that doesn’t mean Kim needs Queen Bey’s seal of approval.

In fact, Kim has been “quietly building up this really high-lever social circle this year, and it’s opened her eyes to the fact that Beyoncé really isn’t the be-all, end-all when it comes to the Hollywood cool kids,” the insider says.

“There’s a lot of other people out there that are very powerful and very connected, and they’ve given her their stamp of approval, so what does she need Beyoncé for?” the source continues. “She’s done cow-towing to Beyoncé and says she’s going to march up to her and demand an apology the next time they’re in the same room.”

Beyoncé and Kim appeared to be friends for years, but their relationship became strained after 47-year-old Kanye (who legally changed his name to Ye) blasted the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer and her 54-year-old husband during a rant at his Sacramento concert in 2016.

“Jay Z, call me, bruh,” Ye said. “Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”