Snatched! Kim Kardashian shared how her SKIMS shapewear keeps her looking right and tight while wearing open-back dresses.

The entrepreneur shared a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 7, showing consumers first-hand how the SKIMS new “Barely There” shapewear helps flatter her legs while wearing form-fitting dresses.

“It’s just for really smoothing and sucking in but maybe not as tight as our original shapewear,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said.

Kim, 41, wore a turquoise open back Balenciaga gown to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party that was as tight as the gloves connected to her gown. Nevertheless, the KKW founder’s exquisite hourglass figure shone while wearing the dress.

The reality personality revealed that she, in fact, had a little help to achieve her remarkable look during a series of Instagram Stories on March 28. Kim posted a video of her nude SKIMS sculptwear that led down her ankle.

“It’s a really tough legging to get on. But it’s amazing and sculpts everything and is totally worth it,” the mother of four said.

While showing the new shorter version of the leg shapewear she wore to the Oscars afterparty, Kim explained that the pantyhose-like fabric helps smooth out cellulite that often appears on the outside of thighs.

“And they still feel really comfy. Which is what I love,” the upcoming Hulu star said.

Kim also showcased the short lowback version of the “Barely There” shapewear that would fit perfectly under an extremely low backless dress.

“I wish you guys could really see this fabric because it’s, like, perfect for summer,” she said. According to Kim, the new shorts are “slicker and thinner” shapewear than her other products.

Clearly, her shapewear works wonders, as seen in her Oscars afterparty dress. The shorter sculptwear, however, is made for the perfect summertime minidress.

In addition to this new SKIMS item, Kim recently launched the “SKIMS Fits Everybody” collection on March 4. The iconic collection featured supermodels and former Victoria Secret Angels, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

“OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” Kim’s April 4 Instagram caption read.