Another day, another reason to obsess over Kim Kardashian‘s sense of style! This time, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to show off a custom Balenciaga outfit.

While attending celebrity florist Jeff Leatham‘s birthday party at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday, September 7, Kim, 40, wore an all-black spandex ensemble complete with a cape and pants that transition into heeled boots.

To accessorize, the KKW Beauty mogul carried a sparkly Balenciaga handbag and wore silver, mirrored sunglasses. According to DailyMail, Kim’s top alone cost $2,583.00. Moreover, a fan account on Instagram claimed her purse is worth nearly $5,000.00 and her sunglasses retail for $490.00.

The internet has dubbed Kim’s look very reminiscent of Neo in the Matrix … with an unlimited budget, of course.

Over the years, the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, has gone through several style transformations. In fact, her biggest fashion metamorphosis is taking place right now! After all, it’s no secret Kanye, 44, used to play a major role in Kim’s outfit choices.

“Our whole trade-off was that if I got rid of my clothes, he’d fill up my closet,” the Skims founder revealed during a 2012 episode of KUWTK. “But now I’m freaking out. Like, I could literally cry.”

Later, in a 2018 episode of KUWTK, Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian that Kanye banned her from wearing big sunglasses and even sent her an email with “millions of ’90s photos with tiny, little glasses.”

With Kim and Kanye on the outs, she’s dressing “sexier than ever,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Kim is getting back into the swing of living like a free woman. Now that she is single again, she is embracing her age, her status and the fact that she looks better now, at 40, than ever before.”

Beyond her style, her mood has shifted considerably! “She’s laughing and seems lighter as if a weight has been lifted,” the insider added. “It’s like the old Kim is back.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga outfit.