Kim Kardashian is “really trying to keep the peace” with husband Kanye West amid their marital drama, a source tells Life & Style. She wants to “remain on amicable terms” for the “sake of the kids.”

“Kanye is a good father, and Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives,” notes the source on Wednesday, January 6, about the KKW Beauty founder, 40, and “Runaway” artist, 43, who share kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible.”

One day prior, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wants to move forward” with divorcing the “Flashing Lights” rapper after nearly seven years of marriage.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a source told us at the time. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The A-list couple’s relationship has been in question for months, and the news of her plans to file “doesn’t come as a shock” to their inner circle, the insider added. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

Kim and Kanye have been “living separate lives for the past couple of years,” an additional source told In Touch in December. They had been “drifting further and further away from each other” after the “Good Morning” rapper detailed their marital drama during a Twitter rant in July.

The Grammy winner accused his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to “lock [him] up” in a series of since-deleted tweets. The timing of his rant came shortly after the rapper’s first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina where he said he and Kim considered having an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North. Kanye also alleged he had been “trying to get divorced” from the SKIMS founder for two years.

At the time, Kim issued a public statement addressing Kanye’s tweets and commenting on his bipolar disorder. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.” Kanye later apologized on Twitter.

Time will tell what unfolds between Kimye.