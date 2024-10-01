Kim Kardashian isn’t happy Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori won’t quit dressing so provocatively in front of her kids – but the Aussie model and “Heartless” rapper are refusing to change and the situation is getting increasingly toxic.

“Kim is in a terrible spot because Bianca has completely won over her kids,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “When they’re with Kanye there are no rules, he and Bianca give in to their every whim, so of course they love being with them.”

Kim, 43, and Ye, 47, welcomed four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — during their seven-year marriage. After finalizing their divorce in November 2022, the “Runaway” artist married the former Yeezy employee, 29, one month later. Ye’s new wife is known for her bold and revealing wardrobe choices, often pushing the boundaries by frequently revealing intimate parts of her body.

The source says the kids come to the Skims founder’s home “talking about how great Bianca is,” adding that she allows them to “stay up all night” and “buys them piles of candy.”

“If Kim says anything critical, they defend her so it’s not like she can even bring up the fact that Bianca is pretty well naked around them, even in public,” the insider explains. “She’s begged Kanye to do something about it, but he loves upsetting her so she can’t get anywhere with him.”

The Kardashians star’s “last hope” was reaching out to Bianca herself, hoping that she “would hear her out and understand why it’s inappropriate,” but the source says that “hasn’t done a darn thing.”

Getty

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” the insider concludes. “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

Bianca’s previous outfits have stirred controversy, including micro skirts that expose her butt cheeks and sheer tights. Many fans have raised concerns, speculating that the Yeezy founder was the mastermind behind the barely-there styles. However, Ye’s former business partner, Milo Yiannopoulos, commented on the rapper’s marriage to Bianca, suggesting that she fully supports Ye having control over what she wears.

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” Milo, 39, wrote via X on August 8. “She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both.”

Despite Kim and Ye’s complicated dynamic, the Hulu personality has worked hard to ensure her children maintain a strong relationship with their father, calling the situation “really f–king hard” in a 2022 interview.

“I could be going through something but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” Kim said, through tears. “As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”