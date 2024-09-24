Kim Kardashian revealed she used a private investigator and former LAPD captain to track down the alleged stalker who showed up at her Malibu mansion, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kim, 43, utilized the services of LA-based Black Box Security Inc. to find Melvin Jeffery Conley.

John Romero, who works at Black Box Security as the Director of Investigations, submitted a declaration as part of Kim’s effort in court to obtain a permanent restraining order against Melvin.

The investigator told the court that he was put in charge of locating Melvin.

He said that he sent a process server out to Melvin’s mother’s home in Sacramento, but his mom told them that he “is no longer residing there and is homeless in the Los Angeles area.”

“Since service attempts at Mr. Conley’s mother’s house (the only known address associated with him recently) proved unsuccessful, I have attempted to locate and serve him by various methods,” John said. “I attempted to reach Mr. Conley by telephone and his phone went directly to the message, ‘The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.’

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The private investigator said he searched all jail databases and called police in L.A. and surrounding counties — but has had no luck finding Melvin.

A hearing was held on September 20, where the judge granted Kim’s request for additional time to serve Melvin.

The next court hearing was scheduled for November 1.

The temporary restraining order that Kim was granted will still be in full effect.

As In Touch previously reported, in August, Kim filed her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court, pleading for protection for her and her children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

The entertainer listed Melvin as a “stalker” in her filing and said she needed protection from the man.

She told the court, “Melvin Jeffrey Conley is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with him.”

Kim said she first heard of Melvin when her friend Emma Roberts warned her about a man who had broken into her home and told her about his desire to make contact with Kim.

“I am informed and believe that my security, with the assistance of [Emma], was able to make contact with this man by telephone. During that call, the man admitted entering [Emma’s] home without her permission,” the petition read.

The court granted Emma, 33, a restraining order against Melvin earlier this year.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim said her team believes Melvin showed up at her mom Kris Jenner’s pad on May 9. He was blocked by her security team. She said on July 8 he showed up at the perimeter fence of her Malibu home looking to make “contact.”

“One of my security agents formed the opinion that [Melvin] was preparing to jump the fence. I am informed and believe that Mr. Conley admitted to my security that he was, in fact, planning to jump the fence. He also reiterated some of the false statements he had previously made,” Kim said.

“The location of my Malibu home has not been publicized, nor is it easy to find. The fact that [Melvin] was able to learn the address of my Malibu home and that he was motivated to travel to my home from his home in Sacramento (as my security learned and relayed to me) demonstrated the lengths to which he was (and presumably still is) willing to go to make contact with me and my children,” Kim continued. “I have suffered and continue to worry, concern and severe emotional distress. I am particularly troubled that Mr. Conley would have had to go to extreme lengths to learn where my Malibu home is located.”

“I am concerned that without a restraining order in place, Mr. Conley will continue to attempt to contact me which may lead to violent conduct toward me and my children,” she ended.