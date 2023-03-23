Sisterly love in full swing? Kim Kardashian accidentally jabbed her sister Kylie Jenner in the gut with a golf club in a new video, but no harm appeared to have been done.

In a hilarious TikTok video posted by the SKKN founder, 42, on Wednesday, March 22, the two Kardashian-Jenner women were seen pretending to play golf. It was all fun and games until Kim started to swing her club, which the Kylie Skin founder, 25, walked into at the same time, taking a slight hit in the stomach.

Despite the impact, it didn’t appear that Kylie was affected at all, as the video ended with the two smiling.

Kim and Kylie have always made an epic duo. While they’re both close with the rest of their family, the two makeup moguls have made it publicly known how close their sister bond is.

During a February 22 interview with Vanity Fair, Kylie gushed about how “connected” she and Kim are.

“She is always the first sister I call when I need something,” the Kardashians star told the publication. “We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

As for how she gets along with her other sisters, Kylie explained what each sibling taught her.

“Khloé [Kardashian] taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive,” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling noted. “Kendall [Jenner], the importance of friendship and unconditional love; Kourtney [Kardashian], the value of health and the need to not be superficial; Kim, strength, and the ability to always tell yourself that you can do it, come what may. Kim is really strong, really resilient.”

Kylie’s comments came shortly after Us Weekly reported that she and former on-off boyfriend Travis Scott split over the winter holidays in 2022. The exes share daughter Stormi and son Aire.

For the Skims founder’s part, Kim went through a messy divorce with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. Nearly two years after she filed for divorce in February 2021, the former spouses finalized their divorce in November 2022. They share children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Although Kim moved on by late 2021 when she started dating ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, In Touch confirmed that the two called it quits by August 2022.

Now that the sisters are living the single life, they’ve made it a point to enjoy experiences together as a family.

On February 25, Kim shared a heart-stopping photo via Instagram of her and Kylie posing in black bikinis against a beautiful sunset backdrop, captioning the post, “Twin souls.”