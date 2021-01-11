Supportive siblings. Kim Kardashian is “all for” sister Khloé Kardashian and her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, getting married, a source told Life & Style on Monday, January 11.

Khloé, 36, “is open to marriage if things work out” with Tristan, 29, noted the insider. The A-list couple, who began dating in July 2016, have faced a lot of ups and downs during their time together. Most notably, the Good American founder and the NBA star welcomed the birth of their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018.

Less than a year later, in February 2019, Tristan made headlines for his highly publicized cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s then-friend Jordyn Woods. As a result, he and Khloé took a break from their romantic relationship to focus on coparenting True. By spring 2020, the former flames were back together — but not every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is on board.

Kris Jenner “likes” Tristan, the source added, but is “skeptical” of his reconciliation with Khloé “given his reputation as a ladies’ man,” while Kourtney Kardashian disagrees with Kim, 40, about the pair’s possible nuptials. Even so, the Revenge Body host is hopeful for her future with the professional athlete.

“She envisions her dream wedding and she definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married,” said the insider. “But the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle.”

In the meantime, Tristan “surprised” Khloé with a massive diamond “promise ring,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style in December 2020. “She absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

Tristan is “going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the insider assured. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

The Canada native is currently living on the east coast, where he plays for the Celtics. Thankfully, Khloé and True are able to travel from Los Angeles to visit Tristan often. “They had a great time together as a family in Boston — and looked at houses to rent, played in the snow and watched holiday movies,” detailed the source.