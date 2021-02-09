She’s not messing around! Kim Kardashian boldly defended her daughter North West after fans questioned if the 7-year-old really was the artist behind an oil painting shared by her famous mom on social media.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, began her fiery statement via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim shut down haters who speculated North did not create the seemingly Bob Ross-inspired piece and said the theories online had gone too far. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete,” the Skims founder added.

“As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!” Kim continued. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Amid the speculation, others began rallying in support of Kim and North. The KKW CEO’s pal Tracy Romulus told her Instagram followers that her daughter Ryan takes the same art class as North in an effort to set the record straight.

“I hate that I have to comment, but grown adults are putting a lot of energy into questioning whether or not my daughter and her best friend actually painted the works we have shared proudly as parents,” she wrote, adding, “Both girls are in art class together and learning oil painting techniques from an instructor. They spend weeks at a time on a single painting and are incredibly proud of themselves once they complete a project.”

The art teacher’s daughter Camryn Frederickson echoed their statements while clearing the air about North’s painting in a TikTok video. “My mom taught me how to paint this [when I was a kid] and she taught North how to paint the same one, just two weeks ago,” Camryn declared, noting how proud she is of her mom’s technique. “She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes starts with the exact same painting when they’re starting out.”