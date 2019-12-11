When stars are eliminated on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, their family usually greets them on the show as they leave. That didn’t happen for Caitlyn Jenner, though — and now her family is speaking out to explain why. On Tuesday, December 10, both the Olympian’s son Brandon Jenner and former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West spoke out to lay the blame squarely with the people behind the show. According to them, no one ever reached out to arrange a trip or even get some words of support to share.

Brandon, 38, was the first to respond after a fan DM’d him on Instagram. In a screenshot shared with The Mirror, the fan asked, “Why [weren’t] you at the bridge? So sad seeing your dad upset.” The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote back, “Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up! I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

Hours later, Kim, 39, backed up her former stepbrother. “Exactly what Brandon said!!!” she wrote on Twitter, sharing an article on the subject. “NO ONE from I’m a Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

Daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner did do something special for their dad in the wake of her reality show appearance, however. After spending a few days in Australia, Caitlyn, 70, returned home on December 10 to find her two youngest children had decorated her place. “Thank you my babies,” she captioned a shot of her living room filled with balloons that read “Welcome Home.”

That doesn’t mean there’s no tension in the family, however. Though the family’s nanny revealed to In Touch that the former athlete went on the show to “gain respect” from the Kardashians, it seems to have backfired. After Caitlyn opened up about her strained relationship with Khloé Kardashian on camera, her family was “furious.” A source revealed to In Touch that Kris Jenner was even considering taking legal action because of it. “One thing for sure is that they’re plotting to seek revenge by slamming Cait’s actions on KUWTK,” they shared.