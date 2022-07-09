Future special effects artist? Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, played the ultimate prank on her mom by turning their rental house into a fake murder scene.

In her Thursday, July 7, interview with Allure, the Kardashians star, 41, recalled an incident when her 9-year-old learned special effects makeup from a teacher with “wounds and blood and tons of stuff.”

“She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer, and she took all of her special effects makeup and she decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” Kim told the outlet.

The SKKN founder explained that she “cleaned up the kids” but was “too tired” to fix the entire room at the moment.

“So, I was waiting ’til the next morning to clean it up,” she continued. “I rush out the door to go to school. The housekeeper came … and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene. And I had to, like, let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup.”

Kim ended the hilarious yet startling tale by noting, “It was bad. I have photos and it’s crazy.”

In addition to her talented daughter, Kim also shares daughter Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

North has made headlines lately for her appearance at Paris Fashion Week, specifically a viral video of her holding up a sign that read, “Stop.”

“For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” Kim wrote on July 7 alongside an Instagram carousel post, which featured the clip of the kiddo sitting down at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show. “North, I guess, had it with the people taking pictures of her, so she wrote on her invite ‘STOP’ and held it up, and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

Despite the youngster appearing pretty glum in the video, the Hulu personality insisted that North enjoyed accompanying her mama at high-profile events.

“As a mom, I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips, and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” Kim added.

Aside from her stop sign moment, North also called out the paparazzi earlier in the week.

“Why do you guys have to wait for us all the time?” she asked a crowd of photographers as they laughed in response, with one even responding, “Because you’re so famous! We love you, North.”