Whoops! Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans after accidentally sharing a major spoiler from Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland.

Caution: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home are below!

After watching the latest Marvel flick, which premiered on December 17, in her home theater, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared two photos of the screen during the final few scenes. The snapshots revealed that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who both previously played the iconic role of Peter Parker, make surprise appearances alongside current Spider-Man Tom.

Although the Skims founder deleted her posts shortly after uploading, the damage was already done.

“I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f–king spoiler on her IG,” a fan tweeted, while another user added they were “absolutely enraged” over the situation.

“I don’t even f–king follow Kim Kardashian, and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on Instagram, she post literally THE whole spoiler of Spider-Man,” another angry Twitter user wrote. “I’ve never hated someone so much.”

Kim has not responded to the backlash and has since posted other content to her Instagram Stories, including videos of herself making Rice Krispie treats and clips showing off the lavish holiday gift that mom Kris Jenner bought.

The momager surprised her adult kids by buying each of them a Moke electric open-top car, which retail for about $21,000 each before custom updates.

“Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom for all of her kids!” Kim gushed in the video while giving a glimpse at all of the vehicles. The KKW Beauty founder showed one of the cars painted white with a skull appliqué sticker on the hood and said, “Oh, this has to be Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker], for sure.”

The reality babe noted she and sister Khloé Kardashian each received a pink car. There was also a yellow vehicle, an orange one and baby blue one parked in the driveway, presumably for Rob Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.