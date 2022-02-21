Unbothered? Kim Kardashian posed topless in bed amid her ongoing social media drama with estranged husband Kanye West.

While wishing her pal Mert Alas a happy birthday via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 20, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a very intimate photo of the pair FaceTiming while she lounged without a shirt on.

Kim has been posting tons of sexy photos throughout her divorce from the “Runaway” rapper, 44, but as of late, she’s been making followers drool even harder.

On Saturday, February 19, the Skims founder shared a slew of snapshots that showed her modeling a leather bikini in the pool. She showed off her leather gloves that completed the sexy ensemble by flipping off the camera.

“N I T E S W I M,” the KKW Beauty founder captioned her Instagram carousel post.

Her scantily clad photos came on the heels of the Yeezy founder publicly dragging Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, calling him “godless” and “not a great person” via Instagram. While the “Flashing Lights” artist has sent public pleas to win back his wife amid her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson, their divorce has simultaneously taken a very messy turn in recent weeks.

The former pair had a heated Instagram exchange earlier this month after he slammed Kim for allowing their oldest daughter, North West, to post on TikTok using their joint account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she responded via Instagram Stories on February 4.

Ye later removed all of his posts about Kim, but she still unfollowed the “Praise God” rapper on the platform on February 16. The same day, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, rejoined Instagram with a new account, @pmd.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The KKW Fragrance founder struck up a romance with Pete in October 2021 after she guest hosted SNL. While she and Pete have kept their budding romance relatively quiet, the pair have been spotted on multiple date nights around Los Angeles and New York City and have even been photographed kissing and holding hands.

Kanye has made it clear he’s not thrilled over Kim’s new relationship. In his song “Eazy,” which was released on January 14, the rapper threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” in the lyrics. He also began referring to the King of Staten Island star as “Skete,” seemingly as an insulting nickname, while shading him via Instagram.

An insider told Life & Style that Kim has been leaning on Pete “for support” amid the drama.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the insider said. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”