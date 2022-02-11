Queen of curves! Kim Kardashian proudly flaunted her curvy figure at the gym following the drama with her estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

“Chin up or the crown slips,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, captioned a sultry Instagram post on Friday, February 11. In the picture, she donned a simple yet stunning light blue bodysuit while holding a water bottle, standing near two dumbbells in a gym. The brunette beauty accessorized with purple and black Yeezy sneakers, which multiple fans noticed.

“Get out them Yeezys!” one Instagram user commented. “Back wearing Yeezys, huh?” another pointed out, whereas a third fan had a more positive tone — “Yasss in the Yeezys.”

Kim’s sexy post comes less than one week after Ye, 44, publicly berated her in a slew of accusatory Instagram posts. One of his uploads included texts that he alleged were from a cousin of the Skims founder, asking if it was “safe to buy Yeezys on stock.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok, then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” the “Eazy” rapper captioned his Instagram post on Sunday, February 6, which featured a screenshot of the conversation.

Although the “Stronger” artist later deleted the posts, the damage had already been done. Luckily for Kim though, she had boyfriend Pete Davidson to lean on “for support” through the ordeal, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, February 7.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the source said. “[He] has been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls. Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Although the two initially appeared to have a solid coparenting relationship — as they share kids North, 8, Saint, 6 Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — things took a sharp turn for the worse when she started dating the Saturday Night Live star after hosting the NBC show on October 9. The two unintentionally confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands that November.

Upon seeing their relationship blossom, the “Praise God” rapper made several public pleas for Kim to reunite with him throughout November and December 2021. However, his demeanor seemed to have changed once he started dating actress Julia Fox in January 2022.

He even dropped his songs “Eazy” and “City of Gods” in January and February, respectively, both in which he seemingly dissed his estranged wife and the King of Staten Island actor.