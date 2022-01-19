All natural? Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable in a seemingly unedited photo without makeup or filters from friend Allison Statter’s birthday party.

“It’s been a sweet week. Thanks to everyone who celebrated with me!” Allison, who Kim, 41, has known since elementary school, captioned a slew of pictures from her celebratory week.

Allison Statter/Instagram

The first photo in the slideshow was a group of ladies smiling as they sat down for a meal together. Kim could be seen on the right-hand side of the large booth with her arm wrapped around another friend’s shoulder. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was easily missed among the eight people because it was a rare photo of the reality star without makeup. Moreover, the photo did not appear to be edited or have any filters added.

It’s clear the Skims founder was surrounded by a lot of love during the meal, and her sister Khloé Kardashian and friend Tracy Romulus both commented multiple red heart emojis.

It’s very unusual to see an untouched photo of the Kardashian family, especially Kim, as their social media is typically curated to perfection.

Kris Jenner faced some heat on January 15 after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim while celebrating Chicago West’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared via Instagram, alongside adorable photos of her and her granddaughter. “You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much, Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!”

The slideshow included a photo with Kim, which appeared to be from Saint West’s dinosaur-themed birthday bash in 2019, that fans think was posted by accident, as it appears to be unedited. The family matriarch quickly deleted the tribute and reposted — without the photo of Kim.

Fans on Reddit were quick to screengrab the picture and hypothesize what happened.

“[I’m] surprised [Kris] got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered [picture. They] both still look great [though],” the Redditor who started the thread wrote.

“Omg she took this down! It’s not posted anymore,” another user commented, while someone else added, “They do look the way they actually look [in real life].”