Kim Kardashian's Career Thrives Amid Kanye West Marriage Woes: 'Thank You'

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite Kim Kardashian‘s marital woes with husband Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s career is at an all-time high! She celebrated the major social media milestone of hitting 200 million followers on Instagram. “200 [million]. Thank you so much for the love,” Kim captioned her post on Sunday, January 17.

Of course, the KKW Beauty founder’s loved ones couldn’t help but gush over achievement — and how fabulous she looked in the photos! “Queen!!!!!” sister Khloé Kardashian commented. “You’re literally aging backwards,” added family friend and YouTuber James Charles.

Kim’s announcement comes less than two weeks after her marriage to Kanye, 43, made headlines. The Skim’s mogul, 40, “wants to move forward” with divorcing the “Flashing Lights” rapper, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch on January 5.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” one source revealed. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The A-list couple, who tied the knot in May 2014, “tried papering over the cracks” in their relationship, “but you can’t fix what is broken,” noted the insider. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going.”

Thankfully, Kim and Kanye’s four children — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago — remain a top priority for the longtime E! personality and the 21-time Grammy Award winner. Kim is “really trying to keep the peace,” a separate source told Life & Style on January 6. She wants to “remain on amicable terms” with Kanye for the “sake of the kids.”

The Chicago native “is a good father,” assured the insider. “Kim wants him to be a prominent figure in the kids’ lives.” As it stands, the Los Angeles native has yet to comment on the state of her marriage. Instead, she’s spending plenty of time with her family.

On Friday, January 15, Kim threw a darling party for daughter Chicago’s third birthday. While Kanye didn’t appear to be present, it’s clear Kim made the most of it — and will continue to do so! “She’s hoping this will all roll out as smoothly as possible,” the source said.