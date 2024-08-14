Kim Kardashian Having Casual Fun With Younger Guys

Kim Kardashian is still hunting for their Mr. Right after her split from Odell Beckham Jr., but in the meantime, she’s enjoying no frills sexy time with hunky young bucks who are helping restore her mojo and self-esteem at long last.

“Kim’s not going to sit around and act like some nun. She has no desire to be celibate,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She’s feeling totally empowered and sexy and living her best life all around the world and doesn’t see anything wrong with having some casual fun with younger guys who are more than happy to be at her beck and call.”

Kim, 43, split from husband Kanye West in 2021. Although she’s been in high-profile relationships with A-listers like Pete Davison and Odell, 31, she has yet to find another long-term partner.

An insider reveals that Kris Jenner and Kim’s sisters have been “cheering her on and telling her to go wild” as she embraces her newfound independence. The source adds that the Skims founder is “very picky” when it comes to potential partners and maintains her strict standards, including requiring NDAs to ensure they “keep their mouths shut,” even for a casual summer fling.

“Khloé [Kardashian] promised they’d be on a manhunt together this summer but now she’s chickened out and is back to pining over Tristan [Thompson],” the source dishes. “Which is frustrating for Kim but she’s not letting that stop her. She’s still looking for a good match to get serious with, but in the meantime, there’s no reason she can’t have fun.”

Getty

In late July, the mom of four was spotted enjoying wakeboard lessons from Austin Keen, a world-champion skimboarder and wake surfer. The handsome athlete, who boasts more than 932,000 followers on Instagram and who Kim affectionately referred to as “Tarzan of the Sea,” shared videos of their lesson on July 28.

“So much fun wakesurfing with @kimkardashian,” the professional athlete captioned the footage. “Got her to drop the rope and surf for the first time ever! Super impressed with how fast she picked it up and took it to the next level by riding doubles with me!”

While Kim has kept her lips sealed on a new possible love connection, the Hulu personality teased during the latest season of The Kardashians that her previous relationship ended due to her dedication to work. However, the name of her ex was not revealed to fans.

“When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on [doing], I get physically, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever [is] in my way because you’re not gonna tell me to change my schedule,’” Kim explained. “And I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [BLEEPED OUT] would tell me, ‘You work so much. Why don’t you just take the week off?’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here! Take the week off?’ That was the beginning of the end.”