Gone in a flash! Kim Kardashian teased her bare breasts while wearing a new Skims top, quickly revealing some underboob in the process.

“Hey guys, I wanted to show you this new Skims collection,” the Kardashians star, 41, said in a series of Instagram Stories she posted on Saturday, June 25. “I’m kind of obsessed. Basically, this came about [when] I was in Palm Springs, and it was so hot and I just took one of my tank tops and I cut it like really short, like, underboob vibes. And I had these shorts, and they were really long, and I just cut them really short, and the cotton is, like, so thin. So, we are launching them in four colors … And they are so cute.”

In the clips, Kim took a selfie video standing in front of a mirror, wearing a sexy black crop top with matching shorts. While she explained how her shapewear brand developed the new “sleep set,” Kim zoomed into the mirror and slightly tugged on the shirt, quickly revealing the bottom of her boobs as a result.

Just hours beforehand, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared professional snapshots via Instagram of her rocking different colors of the new collection, with each one showing off underboob.

“Just dropped new @SKIMS sleep set,” she captioned the sizzling carousel post.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Her Skims announcement comes just two days after she gave a seriously NSFW update about “widening” the “vagina part” of the Skims bodysuit in honor of sister Khloé Kardashian.

“@khloekardashian it’s your lucky day!!!” Kim captioned an Instagram Story on Thursday, June 23. “I’m in a @skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU #TheKhloeKut.”

While the Hulu personality has never been afraid to flaunt her trim figure through hot bikini pictures or fashion moments, she also tends to get candid when it comes to her private parts. In the June 16 season finale of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality series, Kim openly talked about how much an audio worker named Paxy on the show has “seen [her] vagina” just like boyfriend Pete Davidson had.

After Paxy noted she hadn’t actually seen the KKW Beauty founder’s genital area, Kim playfully quipped, “You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there, takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet.”

Not only that, but Kim even playfully hinted at her sex life with the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, in a separate episode of The Kardashians. Hollywood’s “It” couple started dating in late October 2021 just weeks after Kim’s SNL hosting debut and have been going strong ever since.

“I’m not chasing anything, and that is the best feeling,” Kim told sisters Khloé, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian in the episode that aired on June 2. “When I turned 40, everyone told me it was the ‘best sex of your life.’ … And, so far [wink].”