Kim Kardashian prepared for an upcoming meeting with Gypsy Rose Blanchard on this week’s episode of The Kardashians. The reality star was in the middle of binging The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on a family ski trip and admitted she was “so excited” to watch the next episode.

“I’m meeting her on Wednesday,” Kim, 43, told mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. “She has to get her parole officer [involved]. It’s a whole thing. So hopefully her parole officer approves.”

The Thursday, July 4, episode of the Hulu series was filmed in January, shortly after Gypsy’s release from prison. “Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just released from prison for being involved in the murder of her mother,” Kim explained. “She reached out to me on social media. She’s expressed wanting to get into prison reform and I think what she’s learned being in prison herself … I think there’s such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way.”

Kim said she found Gypsy’s situation to be “really fascinating” and was so excited to have the opportunity to meet the former inmate, who served seven years in prison before her early December 2023 release.

In a preview for the July 11 episode of The Kardashians, Kim was on her way to meet Gypsy, 32. “I think she can help and I’m fascinated,” she said on a phone call. The cameras then cut to the women hugging as they met for the first time.

Kim has been passionate about prison reform since she helped get Alice Marie Johnson released from prison in 2018. Alice, 69, was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 for her involvement in a cocaine trafficking organization. The Skims creator met with former president Donald Trump to share Alice’s story, and Alice was granted clemency after 21 years behind bars.

Fans first saw a glimpse of Kim and Gypsy’s first meeting in a May preview for season 5 of The Kardashians. After the clip was released, the Louisiana native dished about what it was like to meet the SKKN creator.

“It was a very big honor to get to meet her and I know that prison reform is definitely something that she’s passionate about [and] it’s something that I’m passionate about,” Gypsy told Entertainment Tonight. “So to get to connect with her and talk about that was a wonderful experience. I know viewers are gonna enjoy kind of seeing what we talked about but they’re gonna [have to] wait for The Kardashians and tune in for that.”

Of course, prison reform was the hot topic of conversation when the women met up. “It’s something that I have a lot of opinions about and so her taking the time to kind of hear me out on that was definitely kind of her,” she shared. “Because I have been on that side of things and she’s a very influential person, so it was something that was a positive experience.”

Meanwhile, Gypsy is currently starring in her own reality show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which documents her life in the months following her prison release.