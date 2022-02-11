Kim Kardashian is “a bit disappointed” with Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend, Travis Scott, after the rapper, who recently welcomed a newborn son named Wolf with the lip kit mogul on February 2, attended Kanye “Ye” West‘s Donda 2 celebrations on Monday, February 7, an insider tells In Touch exclusively.

Scott “supporting Kanye” comes “in the midst of her most trying time with him,” the source adds. That being said, Kim will always view Kanye as family.

“Kim doesn’t expect friends or family members to cut off all communication with Kanye,” the insider says. “She’s not mad at Kylie, and wouldn’t involve her; Kim knows that Travis makes his own decisions.”

While “Kim doesn’t believe that Travis condones what Kanye has been saying,” the mom of four “just wishes that Travis would have taken Kanye aside and talked some sense into him,” the source adds.

Following the Donda 2 party, Kanye, 44, released a new song “City of Gods” on Friday, in which he seemingly dissed his estranged wife’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL,” Kanye raps in a verse. “When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”

Pete wasn’t the only one mentioned in the the collaboration with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign. Later on in the song, Kanye raps about Kim, “And if I let ‘em have my wife, [n-word] should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci boots and a new blue Yankee.”

In this diss, Kanye references Kim’s association with the Balenciaga campaign and Pete’s known love of the Yankees.

Kanye previously dropped “Eazy” on January 14, and once again, Kanye directly threatened Pete in a pair of verses: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the “Praise God” artist in February 2021.

Then in October, she and Davidson sparked romance rumors after she hosted SNL and shared a kiss while performing an Aladdin-based sketch. Flash-forward to November, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

While Kanye has made public overtures to get back together with Kim, including a recent Instagram post in which he said, “PLEASE GOD BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” he has since moved on romantically as well and is dating actress Julia Fox.