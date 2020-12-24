The holidays are here! The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card has become a tradition, but unfortunately, the famous family doesn’t have a new one to share for 2020.

“Since we didn’t do a Christmas card this year, I thought I would flashback to some,” Kim Kardashian wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 24. “I hope everyone has a happy and healthy holiday.”

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Unfortunately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew also had to cancel their annual Christmas Eve party this year due to social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloé Kardashian announced via Twitter on December 6. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

The Good American founder, 36, added that the reality stars are “so upset” about canceling the highly anticipated bash and noted she’s “so over” 2020. “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f—king fire!” KoKo wrote in a second tweet. “COVID better be gone by next Christmas.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

In early November, the Revenge Body host revealed her family was still considering every possible option to ensure the party went ahead as planned. “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller, obviously,” Khloé tweeted at the time. “I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before? We have to think of what is safest.”

The holidays are always lavish and fun with the Kar-Jenner crew. In fact, matriarch Kris Jenner makes sure to go all out, no matter the circumstances.

“She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas‘ when it comes to decorating,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the longtime talent agent’s approach to decking out her mansion for the most wonderful time of the year. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

In fact, the 65-year-old “only has one rule” for the Christmas season — and it’s to “outdo what she did the year before.” It seems the E! personality and her family won’t have a hard time sticking to their usual holiday vibes!