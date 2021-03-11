It’s Kim Kardashian vs. the internet … again! This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had to defend herself against trolls who attacked Kim’s ability to properly identify the weather. (No, we’re not kidding.)

Basically, the KKW Beauty founder, 40, shared a bunch of photos and videos on her Instagram Story suggesting that it was snowing in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, March 10. “Lovely Kim Kardashian, it’s hail, not snow. Or maybe you say sleet? But most definitely not snow. Although, I get the excitement considering your location,” one fan tweeted.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“I don’t want to laugh but I am. Poor Kim! She’s all intrigued, too, LOL. In her defense, it’s cold over there right now! So, I could see how she thinks it’s snow,” added another. After countless messages, many of which Kim also shared to her Instagram Story, the Skims mogul formally responded.

“OK, OK, I get the message!!!” Kim began in a lengthy Instagram Story. “It is HAIL!! not SNOW. I’m not a meteorologist, people!!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one. If it’s hailing in Calabasas in March, I call it snow!!! OKURRR.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Thankfully, the E! personality kept things playful and seemed to be enjoying the whole mix-up. That said, the last time trolls came for Kim, she wasn’t so calm. In early February, she shared a painting of a landscape and revealed it was done by her oldest daughter, North West, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West.

Given how advanced the artwork looked, people began to doubt whether North, who turned 7 years old in June, actually made it. So much so, the story began to make headlines and debate broke out all over social media. “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” Kim, who also has kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm, responded to the backlash via Instagram Stories on February 9.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete,” she continued. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”