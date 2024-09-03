Kim Kardashian’s effort to secure a restraining order for her and her family against an alleged stalker has hit a roadblock, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a hearing was held on Kim’s petition for a restraining order against a 30-year-old man named Melvin Jeffery Conley.

Kim, 43, filed the petition in August and was granted a temporary order. A hearing was scheduled for last week, where Kim was set to make her case for a permanent order.

However, the reality star’s lawyer revealed they have been unable to serve Melvin with the court paperwork, which is required before the court can make the restraining order permanent.

As a result, the judge pushed the hearing to September to allow Kim time to serve Melvin.

The temporary order will remain in effect in the meantime.

In Kim’s petition, she listed him as a “stalker” who she needed protection from immediately. The reality star said, “Melvin Jeffrey Conley is a stalker. I have no relationship whatsoever with him.”

Kim asked that the court grant her a temporary restraining order which would order Melvin to stay 100 yards away from her and her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.

She asked that the man be prohibited from contacting her or harassing her in any form.

She said, “As a result of Mr. Conley’s harassment/stalking of me, I have suffered, and continue to suffer emotional distress.”

Kim filed a declaration with her petition. She said she has never met Melvin or had any conversation with him. She said she has no desire to have a personal or business relationship with him.

She said on May 8, her friend Emma Roberts “reached out to me to warn me about a male who had broken into her home and who, a short time later, spoke to her about his desire to make contact with me and my children.”

Kim said she “immediately notified” her security. “I am informed and believe that my security, with the assistance of [Emma], was able to make contact with this man by telephone. During that call, the man admitted entering [Emma’s] home without her permission.”

Emma, 33, was granted a permanent restraining order against Melvin in June after claiming he broke into her home and called her cell from her home’s landline.

In Kim’s petition, Kim said she believes that on May 9, Melvin showed up to her mom Kris Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills. She said he told security that he thought he was at Kim’s home and told them that he was “the son of a well-known recording artist; that I was his ‘long-time manager’; that he was a player for the Toronto Raptors; and that he had an appointment to meet with me and/or my mother. None of these things are true.”

Kim said on July 8, she believes Melvin showed up at the perimeter fence of her Malibu home looking to “make contact with me.” “One of my security agents formed the opinion that [Melvin] was preparing to jump the fence. I am informed and believe that Mr. Conley admitted to my security that he was, in fact, planning to jump the fence. He also reiterated some of the false statements he had previously made,” Kim said.

The entertainer said “The location of my Malibu home has not been publicized, nor is it easy to find. The fact that [Melvin] was able to learn the address of my Malibu home and that he was motivated to travel to my home from his home in Sacramento (as my security learned and relayed to me) demonstrated the lengths to which he was (and presumably still is) willing to go to make contact with me and my children.”

“I have suffered and continue to worry, concern and severe emotional distress. I am particularly troubled that Mr. Conley would have had to go to extreme lengths to learn where my Malibu home is located,” she said.

“I am concerned that without a restraining order in place, Mr. Conley will continue to attempt to contact me which may lead to violent conduct toward me and my children.” The court granted Kim a temporary restraining order until a hearing on whether to make it permanent is held.