Kim Kardashian Accuses Kourtney of ‘Yelling’ at Her Kids’ Nanny: ‘She Felt So Degraded By You’

Is another feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian brewing? A clip from an upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode shows the reality stars arguing after the SKIMS founder accused her sister of “yelling” at her kids’ nanny.

In the short video, shared via the Kardashian Video Instagram account, Kourtney, 42, explained during her confessional that she got into “a little disagreement” with Kim’s nanny while they were “traveling together.” When Kim, 40, confronted the Poosh founder about the incident, the mother of four claimed that her nanny “said that she felt so degraded by you and you just started yelling at her.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Oh my God, she’s lying,” Kourtney fired back, explaining that the confrontation occurred after the nanny allegedly called her youngest son Reign, 6, “a liar.” Kim went on to say that their conversation “should have been in private,” adding that the nanny claimed Kourtney had yelled at her “in a restaurant.”

“There’s not even 1 percent that I yelled,” Kourtney responded. “She’s the one who raised her voice.”

Kim said that her nanny started making plans to travel home from the trip following the confrontation with Kourtney and was “crying” in another room. “I was like, ‘You’re not fired. It’s OK, we’re going to talk about this,'” the KKW Beauty founder added.

“She would never work for me the way she acts, that’s totally your choice,” Kourtney said before attempting to end their chat. “I don’t want to talk about this with you because you obviously don’t get it.”

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Continuing the conversation, Kim told her sister, “I like her so she’s not getting fired. I like to keep my staff for a long time, so that’s how I feel … Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny.”

The mom of three clapped back and said, “Kim, shut the f–k up, honestly. The way you’re talking is wild.” Kourtney then got up from the table and walked away.

This argument between the two sisters comes two seasons after Kourtney and Kim got into a physical altercation during a season 18 episode of KUWTK, which aired in March 2020. “It was pretty intense,” Kim said of the fight during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “Kourtney and I are obviously fine now, but we shut down production for a week after that. I think everyone was really shook for a minute. … It’s not really my proudest moment but we were going through it.”