She’s back with more Jersey tea, y’all. Real Housewives of New Jersey friend Kim DePaola, a.k.a. Kim D, spoke with In Touch exclusively about Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s split after 20 years of marriage. Believe it or not, the 57-year-old has a pretty solid hunch about why the longtime couple isn’t running to make their separation official and get divorced.

“When Teresa signs her next contract with Bravo, Joe’s entitled to it. He’s in no rush to get a divorce,” she dished while promoting her show, The New Me With Kim D, on njonair.com. “When he’s in a rush, it’s when he needs money. She’s not looking to file because she’s worried about the cost of divorce. She just had to throw over $30,000+ for his deportation case … Once again, stupid people that think they’re smart. He should file after she gets her next contract because he’s entitled to alimony and money from Bravo.”

Curtis Means/Shutterstock

Plus, there’s also the other reason: the couple’s lack of a prenuptial agreement. “They have no prenup. She didn’t have money when she married him,” Kim continued. “If she knew how much she’d be making from becoming a reality star, I’m sure she would’ve signed one.”

Not only did the blonde feel she saw this coming, she also had some advice for the 47-year-old native Italian. “I called this years ago — this is not surprising to me. They’ve been doomed for a long time,” she explained. “I have a divorce attorney for him, one of the best divorce attorneys in the country — Karolina A. Dehnhard from Divorce Dynasty. She’s at a huge firm and she’s willing to do it for free.”

The New Jersey-based firm is known as a “divorce concierge platform” equipped with professionals in all areas of divorce and family law. “I tried to get word to him. I think once this hits and he sees her name and sees what firm she’s with, I think he’ll reach out,” Kim continued. “She has international clients so she can be his attorney and help him 100 percent. The best thing about her is she hates Teresa’s guts.”

Yikes! “I have a friend in Italy who’s a family member of Joe’s and she’s already put the word out to him,” the RHONJ alum revealed. “He said he’s thinking about getting a divorce. He’s thinking about it.” Guess we’ll have to see what happens with this former couple throughout the rest of the season.

Reporting by Diana Cooper.