Fighting the good fight. In the final episode of “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects,” the Ramsey family opens up about why they remain dedicated to solving their daughter’s death, more than 20 years later.

JonBenét Ramsey was found dead at the age of 6 in December 1996, but her father, John Ramsey, and stepmother Jan Ramsey, have never stopped trying to bring their daughter justice. As this podcast delved deeper into the list of remaining suspects left behind by the late detective Lou Smit, the child beauty queen’s family expressed their frustration with keeping law enforcement officials on the case.

AMI

“I think people just dropped the ball,” Jan admitted. “They sent one [suspect] to the next level and [were] digging a little bit deeper, and people dropped the ball … I was amazed at how many people said, ‘Well, nobody asked me anything.’”

Her husband of nine years echoed her shock, saying, “I obviously will do anything I need to do and can do. It’s just what’s going to be the most effective. There’s probably still people in the police department that think I’m the No. 1 culprit.”

Previous episodes of “The Killing of JonBenét” revealed that when news first broke of the pageant contestant’s untimely death, which was later found to be caused by strangulation and craniocerebral trauma, police thought John and his late wife, Patsy Ramsey, were to blame.

“Their whole strategy — and we were told this later by the district attorney — was to release a lot of information to the media that was accusatory, suspicious, made us look guilty, potentially guilty, and the media would bring intense pressure on Patsy and I, one of us would crack, turn the other one in, confess, case would be solved,” John said in episode 2 of the podcast.

AMI

While the case still remains unsolved 23 years later, the Ramseys firmly believe that they will get the answers they deserve.

“We have the killer’s DNA … so that’s hugely important and will ultimately solve this crime,” JonBenét’s half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, said. “There are additional items that should be tested given today’s new technology for additional samples. And then … the advent of using genealogy to identify a killer is hugely promising, and that technology will only get better.”

“The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” comes from the creators of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” and “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.” Catch up on the entire 12-episode series on Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Apple Podcasts.