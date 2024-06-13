The messy legal battle between Khloe Kardashian’s fashion brand Good American and an ex-employee fighting cancer is headed to trial, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge scheduled the parties to face off on August 4, 2025.

The lawsuit was brought in February by a woman named Brooke against Good American and Khloe’s business partner Emma Grede.

Brooke accused the defendants of wrongful termination, cancer discrimination, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Khloe, 39, is not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Brooke was hired as a Marketing Coordinator for the fashion company in 2019.

London Entertainment / Getty

She said her supervisors praised her work and promoted her multiple times.

Around June 2023, Brooke said her doctor instructed her to work from home until she had finished a series of treatments for “cancer (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma).” She allegedly gave her supervisors a doctor’s note that recommended she work from home due to her being “immune-compromised and sick.”

Brooke said the note was not well-received by her bosses who allegedly told her the request was “undermining the organization.” In the court documents, Brooke claimed she was asked to take medical leave instead of them allowing her to perform her job duties at home.

The ex-employee said she noticed Good American posted a job listing for her position after she turned in her doctor’s note.

A month later, Brooke said she was terminated from the company. Her lawsuit said Good American bosses said the decision was due to a company-wide “layoff”, but Brooke said she was the only person in her department let go. Brooke demanded unspecified damages for the alleged discrimination and wrongful termination. Good American and Khloe’s business partner denied all allegations of wrongdoing in their response to the lawsuit.

MEGA

In the response, the defendants claimed the ex-employee accepted the “numerous, extensive, accommodations that were provided to her and never stated that she wasn’t accommodated, and she never requested additional accommodations beyond what was provided.”

“On information and belief, [Brooke] had preexisting mental distress due to cancer and other alternative causes that existed before she was terminated. Any alleged emotional distress was not due to the alleged actions of defendants,” a lawyer for the defendants argued.

The response added, “[Good American] provided numerous accommodations to [Brooke], including all of her requests due to her cancer. It is unclear what additional accommodations [Brooke] is requesting that she should have been provided, but she failed to notify Defendants that additional accommodations were needed beyond the numerous accommodations given to [Brooke].” The fashion company asked that Brooke be on the hook for its legal fees.