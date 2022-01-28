“They know Khloé’s strong, but they feel bad that she’s been through so much with Tristan. If anyone deserves happiness, it’s Khloé, and that’s why they’ve been there for her,” says the source, referring to the professional basketball player, 30, welcoming son Angelou Kash with Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

With Khloé’s love life on hold, she’s focused on her sibling’s blossoming relationship. The mother of one, who shares daughter True with Tristan, “really likes” Pete, the insider assures. “She thinks he’s good for Kim because he’s really down to earth and normal and he’s not fazed by Kim’s over-the-top reputation.”

Khloé, who dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021, recognizes that the Saturday Night Live star “has gotten to know the real Kim, which no one really sees, and he likes it,” notes the source. The Revenge Body host has “even joked that she’s ready for Pete to find her a good guy. He says he would be the perfect matchmaker. The three of them have a really good time together and the bonus is that Khloé isn’t sitting around thinking about Tristan.”

For Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West, she and Pete have “definitely passed the curiosity stage,” the insider dishes. “There’s no denying it anymore; they’re totally into each other.”

As for Kanye, 44, the “Praise God” rapper has since moved on with model Julia Fox. The couple started seeing each other in early January and continue to step out on dates in New York City, Paris and beyond.