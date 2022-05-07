Dancing queens! Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable video of her daughter, True Thompson, and niece Dream Kardashian dancing by the pool in matching swimsuits.

The Kardashians star, 37, uploaded multiple clips via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 6, featuring the kiddos making a splash and enjoying Reel 2 Real’s hit song “I Like to Move It.” In one moment, True, 4, was seen joining her cousin, 5, for a side-by-side dance. In a separate video, Dream even had her own moment to shine solo as she enthusiastically danced near the water.

Dream and True’s precious dance-off comes just one day after auntie Kim Kardashian threw a Hulk-themed 3rd birthday bash for her son Psalm West. And by the looks of Kim’s and Khloé’s Instagram Stories, Dream and True were in attendance as well!

The Kardashians and Jenners are known to go all out for their children’s birthday parties. On April 11, True’s mama threw her the event of a lifetime one day ahead of her actual birthday. Khloé uploaded countless clips of her daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, via Instagram Stories that day, featuring the Squishmallow kitty theme she chose for True. The party included an inflatable slide, an intricately decorated, three-tier cake and even Squishmallow characters for the kiddos to dance with.

However, True has recently been the subject of a Photoshop controversy and both Khloé and Kim, 41, have publicly commented on it. The Skims founder admitted in a series of Instagram Stories on April 27 that she edited True into a December 2021 Disneyland carousel post, which showed True next to Kim’s daughter Chicago West at the time.

“OK guys, I do have a Photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of truth,” Kim wrote in one Story. “OK OK sooooo, you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my [Instagram] grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out! [sic].”

In a separate Story snap, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confessed “the original pics were Stormi [Webster],” Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter.

“It wasn’t the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that!” she continued. I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to Disneyland for the first time.”

Two weeks beforehand, Khloé admitted she “f—ked this one up” via Twitter in response to a fan who uploaded the Photoshopped image of True and Chicago, writing, “the people have questions.”

The exchange followed Khloé’s trip to the Anaheim, California, theme park, where she celebrated True’s birthday two days after her epic 4th birthday party. She shared a few fun snaps and videos of their mommy-daughter outing. In one Story, she contradicted Kim’s 2021 edited images of True and Chicago in Disneyland by saying, “This is True’s first time to Disneyland.”