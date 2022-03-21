Khloé Kardashian was seen sporting Yeezy 350 sneakers at the Van Nuys Airport on Sunday, March 20, after supporting sister Kim Kardashian’s launch of a Skims swim pop-up shop.

The reality star, 37, landed in her private jet fresh off of a red-eye flight from Miami, stepping off the plane in black sunnies, a black sleeveless top, leggings and Yeezys to complete the look. The Good American founder walked off clutching a black bag and a plush gray and white blanket. She later posted a picture to her Instagram of the entire squad who went to Miami, captioning it, “Short trip but we had fun!”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Khloé’s Yeezy look comes just days after Kim, 41, began selling her old Yeezy shoes on the “Kardashian Closet’ website. The KKW Beauty founder’s divorce battle with Kanye West has been a media frenzy, especially since Kim started dating comedian Pete Davidson in October 2021. The King of Staten Island King star, 28, and Kanye, 44, have been in a public social media feud for the past few months, and it doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

The “Praise God” rapper was recently banned from Instagram temporarily due to his harmful posts regarding his family, Kim’s new relationship and a racist slur he used toward Trevor Noah. He was also removed from the list of Grammy award performers for 2021.

Khloé was seen dining at Swan Miami on Saturday with Kim while supporting her pop-up on 40th Street. She wore a sheer blue mini-dress and showed off her long, wavy blonde locks.

Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock

The Revenge Body star has been seen on past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside Kanye, but the episodes have rarely delved into any details of their relationship with each other.

Khloé is set to appear alongside her family in their new Hulu series, The Kardashians, premiering in April. She told Variety that the family’s move from E! to Hulu had something to do with compensation, saying, “It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment. We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for.”

Khloé shares 3-year-old daughter, True, with NBA star Tristan Thompson. The two have had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with each other since meeting in 2016, much of what has been aired on the family’s previous reality show. Tristan, 31, is also a father to Prince, 5, with model Jordan Craig, and Theo, his newborn baby with Maralee Nichols.