Family Fun! Khloe, Tristan and Daughter True Enjoy Halloween Activities

Spooky season at its finest! Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson took their daughter, True Thompson, to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, for some Halloween fun.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared several videos of her precious toddler enjoying the exhibit on Tuesday, October 27. In one of Khloé’s Instagram Stories, 2-year-old True playfully pulled on her dad’s head. “Look at me!” she giggled. “Oh, look at you?” the professional basketball, 29, replied. “Woah. You gonna get my hair?”

In the background, Khloé can be heard laughing at the tender father-daughter moment. While the Good American founder hasn’t publicly confirmed that she and Tristan are back together, it’s clear they’re going strong! Not only did the NBA star attend Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday vacation to Tahiti, but Khloé and Tristan have also been living together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The E! personality has “never been happier,” a source previously told In Touch. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever.” Khloé and Tristan dated off-and-on for three years before ultimately calling it quits in February 2019. At the time, news broke that Tristan hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Additionally, the Canadian native had issues with infidelity while Khloé was pregnant with True. That said, many members of the Kar-Jenner family believe he’s a changed man, including Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and father of her children, Scott Disick.

“He’s going all out to make an effort with him,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style in September. “Scott’s made mistakes in the past and learned from them, and he believes Tristan can, too.” Ultimately, Khloé made it clear from day one that no matter where she and Tristan stand romantically, True will always come first.

“I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” the Revenge Body host told Jay Shetty during an October 2019 interview. “He’s a great person. Maybe he and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

